Chris Davis Announces Retirement From MLB

On Aug.

12, the 35-year-old Orioles first baseman announced his retirement after 13 seasons.

Davis said a hip injury played a role in his decision.

After an extended time dealing with my injury and recent hip surgery, I informed the Orioles about my decision to retire effective today, Chris Davis, via statement.

I want to thank the Orioles partnership group, led by the Angelos family, the Orioles organization, my teammates and coaches, .., Chris Davis, via statement.

The University of Maryland Children's Hospital with whom I will continue to be involved following my retirement and, of course, Birdland, Chris Davis, via statement.

Thank you all for the many memories that I will cherish forever, Chris Davis, via statement.

Davis had one year left on his seven-year $161 million contract, but he will not forfeit his remaining salary.

That money will be paid to him over several years.

Davis' exit leaves the franchise with an extra roster spot to fill next season