Yankees, White Sox Face Off In 'Field Of Dreams' Game In Iowa Cornfield

A Major League Baseball game will be played in a cornfield Thursday night.
Thirty-two years after the iconic movie "Field of Dreams" was released, the Yankees and the White Sox will bring it to life in Iowa; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.
A Major League Baseball game will be played in a cornfield Thursday night.
Thirty-two years after the iconic movie "Field of Dreams" was released, the Yankees and the White Sox will bring it to life in Iowa; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.
Ben Verlander gives you a tour along with fun facts of the home and property centered around the "Field of Dreams" movie ahead of..
Ben Verlander gives you a tour along with fun facts of the home and property centered around the "Field of Dreams" movie ahead of..