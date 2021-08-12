Father confessed to killing his children because of conspiracy theories

A California man confessed to killing his two young children and leaving them in a ditch in Mexico, allegedly telling an FBI investigator he thought they had serpent DNA.
CNN’s Josh Campbell reports.
