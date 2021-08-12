Chet Hanks Doubles Down on Anti-Vax Stance in Social Media Tirade

Chet Hanks Doubles Down on, Anti-Vax Stance, in Social Media Tirade.

Chet Hanks has taken to Instagram to double down on his stance against the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a video message on the social media site, Chet said he “[has] the right” to not get vaccinated.

.

Just like you have the right to be mad at me because I said I’m not going to get the vaccine - ’Ooooh I can’t believe he said that’ – just like you have the right to be mad, I have the right to not get that s---, Chet Hanks, via Instagram.

He continued, saying his immune system “doesn’t need to be tampered with.”.

My immune system said it’s good, okay, it doesn’t need to be tampered with.

It said it’s good, okay, Chet Hanks, via Instagram.

Chet went on to claim that the vaccine is “experimental” and there's “more evidence" that UFOs are real than evidence that the vaccine is safe.

.

There’s more evidence for UFOs being real then that vaccine being healthy for you.

Just sayin.

If the aliens are out there, I’m ready for ya’ll to come get me.

Let’s get the f--- out of here or am I going to need my vaccine papers?, Chet Hanks, via Instagram.

Chet first began receiving backlash earlier this week when he posted a video to Instagram mocking the dangers of COVID-19.

.

If it ain’t broke don’t fix it.

I ain’t ever had COVID, you’re not sticking me with that [expletive] needle, it’s the [expletive] flu.

Get over it okay.

If you’re sick stay inside … Why are we working around y’all?

If you’re in danger, stay you’re a** inside, I’m tired of wearing the [expletive] mask, Chet Hanks, via Instagram.

His parents, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, revealed in March 2020 that they had caught COVID-19.

Since then, the pair have been vocal advocates for proper safety against the virus, with Tom even donating his blood plasma to research.

.

Since then, the pair have been vocal advocates for proper safety against the virus, with Tom even donating his blood plasma to research.