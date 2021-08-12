The Nowhere Inn Movie

The Nowhere Inn Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: From real-life friends Annie Clark (a.k.a.

GRAMMY award-winning recording and touring artist St.

Vincent) and Carrie Brownstein (Portlandia, Sleater-Kinney) comes the metafictional account of two creative forces banding together to make a documentary about St.

Vincent's music, touring life, and on-stage persona.

But they quickly discover unpredictable forces lurking within subject and filmmaker that threaten to derail the friendship, the project, and the duo's creative lives.

Directed by Bill Benz starring St.

Vincent, Carrie Brownstein, Dakota Johnson release date September 17, 2021 (in theaters and on VOD)