Hard Luck Love Song Movie

Hard Luck Love Song Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: HARD LUCK, LOVE SONG is writer/director Justin Corsbie's feature debut.

The story follows Jesse (Michael Dorman), a charismatic but down on his luck troubadour who finds himself at an existential crossroads as bad choices catch up with him during an unexpected reunion with Carla (Sophia Bush), an old flame.

The script is based on the song "Just Like Old Times" by acclaimed Americana singer/songwriter Todd Snider.

Directed by Justin Corsbie starring Michael Dorman, Sophia Bush, RZA, Dermot Mulroney, Brian Sacca, Melora Walters, Eric Roberts release date October 15, 2021 (in theaters)