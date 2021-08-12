How the game of golf saved Bills safety Jordan Poyer's life

It has been more than one year since Jordan Poyer’s last drink.

"I was struggling with alcohol for the longest time," Poyer said.

"[I was] scared to ask questions, scared to admit that what I was doing was wrong." The 30-year-old Bills' safety shared his story in March, as he described his first anniversary of sobriety.

Poyer said he was an alcoholic and detailed how he drank every day for five straight weeks after the Bills wildcard loss to the Houston Texans in January of 2020.

In a recent sit-down with WKBW, Poyer said the decision to share his story was not an easy one, but he ultimately decided to go public to help others.