Britney Spears’ Father Steps Down From Conservatorship

According to a legal response obtained by CNN on Aug.

12, Britney's father, Jamie, has decided to step down as conservator after months of public pressure.

First, the document states that "it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests.".

Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests, Jamie Spears' legal response, via CNN.

So even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator, Jamie Spears' legal response, via CNN.

Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, said, "We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed.".

It is vindication for Britney.

We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others, Mathew Rosengart, via statement to CNN.

We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter's estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears's sworn deposition in the near future, Mathew Rosengart, via statement to CNN.

According to Jamie, some outstanding matters need to be resolved before he can step down, but then he said he'd seek a smooth transition.

Jamie has served as co-conservator of Britney's estate for over a decade