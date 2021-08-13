Six dead in Plymouth shooting

Six people have died of gunshot wounds in a firearms incident in Plymouth, Devon and Cornwall Police have said.Two females and two males died at the scene in the Keyham area of the city, the force said, along with another male who is believed to be the offender.Another female was treated at the scene for gunshot wounds and later died in hospital.The force said next of kin have been informed and it is not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.It confirmed the incident was not terror-related.