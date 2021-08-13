Monster in the Shadows Docuseries

Monster in the Shadows Docuseries - Plot Synopsis: Will we ever find out what happened to Brittney Wood?

When a young girl unexpectedly left her rural Alabama home in 2012, she was never seen or heard from again.

In a tale of twisted family secrets, a grieving mother explores several theories after the public seemingly gives up – from being murdered by her uncle to human trafficking, this story is deeper than Brittney going missing.

Explore a web of lies and deceit that spanned an entire family, through the mother that is still searching for answers.