Buried Docuseries

Buried Docuseries Trailer - Plot Synopsis: BURIED follows the gripping story of Eileen Franklin who, while playing with her young daughter, suddenly had a memory of witnessing the rape and murder of her childhood best friend, 8-year-old Susan Nason, which led to a re-opening of a case that had gone unsolved for nearly 20 years.

And in a shocking twist, when Eileen came forward with her memory, she told the police that she remembered the murderer was her own father, George Franklin.

Watch the premiere on October 10 at 9/8c on SHOWTIME.

#SHODocs #Buried