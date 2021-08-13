Detainee 001 Movie

Detainee 001 Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, the US and its allies invaded Afghanistan with the mission of identifying, infiltrating and eliminating terrorist networks.

Public attention riveted on the capture of John Walker Lindh, a radical mujahideen fighter who became known as “the American Taliban.” Through never-before-seen footage of his capture and interrogations, Emmy winning director Greg Barker harrowingly explores how America grapples with justice in the fog of war and how narratives are built and destroyed in the aftermath of battle.Watch the premiere of Detainee 001 on September 10 at 8/7c on SHOWTIME.

#SHODocs #Detainee001