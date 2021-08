Concert venues and artists put new COVID-19 safety protocols in place

He recently announced that he will not play a venue unless they require proof of vaccination or a negative test within 48 hours of the show.

SEVERALPERFORMERS AND CONCERT VENUESARE STARTING TO PUT NEWCOVID-19 PROTOCOLS IN PLACE."THEY'RE REALLY SO EXCITED TOBE BACK TO WORK AND SO AFRAIDTHAT THINGS WILL CLOSE DOWNAGAIN IF THEY DON'T DO THEIRPART TO BE CAREFUL." JASONISBELL WILL HEADLINEBORDERLAND FESTIVAL IN EASTAURORA THIS FALL.

"HE ISREALLY CONCERNED AND HIS WHOTOUR IS REALLY CONCERNED ABOUTBEING ABLE TO DO THE TOUR ANDFULFILL THE CONCERTS FOR HISFANS.

"PEOPLE SHOULD BECONCERNED ABOUT THEIRNEIGHBORS AND OTHER PEOPLE ATTHE CONCERT AND IF THEY DON'TCARE ENOUGH TO BE VACCINATEDOR HAVE A TEST, THEN THESHOULDN'T BE ALLOWED TO GO."ORGANIZERS FROM BORDERLANDFESTIVAL DECLINED TO BEINTERVIEWED ON CAMERA.

INSTATEMENT THEY SAY: "WE'REWORKING WITH ISBELL'S TEAM TOCREATE A SAFE ENVIRONMENT ANDEXPERIENCE FOR OUR FANS, STAFFAND ARTISTS." ISBELL WILL ALSOPERFORM AT CHAUTAUQUAINSTITUTION LATER THIS MONTH."WE'RE FINALLY SEEING LIVEMUSIC AND LIVE DANCE, I DON'TMIND DOING WHATEVER WE HAVE TOTO BRING THAT ART TO PEOPLE.""ARTISTS ARE PEOPLE TOO, THEYDESERVE TO HAVE SAFECONDITIONS." OTHER ARTISTSLIKE DEAD AND COMPANY ANDPHISH ARE FOLLOWING SUIT &THEY WILL ALSO REQUIRE ANEGATIVE TEST OR PROOF OFVACCINATION.

"WE HOPEEVERYONE'S WILLING TO DO THATAND KEEP THE MUSIC PLAYING."THE CHAUTAUQUA INSTITUTIONSAYS THEY WILL FOLLOW ISBELL'SREQUEST.

BUT THEY HAVE NOPLANS TO MAKE THAT PERMANENTCHANGE FOR THE TIME BEING.

"WECAN'T CONTROL WHAT THE CDC ORTHIS STATE OF NEW YORK MOVETO, BUT WHEN THEY MAKEMANDATES WE ARE CERTAINLYREADY TO FOLLOW THEM." NOW IFYOU HAVE PLANS TO GO TO ACONCERT THAT REQUIRES PROOF OFVACCINATION OR A NEGATIVE TEAND YOU ARE NOT VACCINATED,YOUR LOCAL PHARMACY, SUCH ASWALGREENS OR RITE AID CANPROVIDE A RAPID COVID-19 TESTAT NO COST, YOU JUST HAVE TOGO TO THEIR WEBSITE AND MAKEAN APPOINTMENT.

