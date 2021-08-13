What You Need To Know About Breakthrough COVID Cases

Caroline Cummings reports her personal experience, and the signs to watch out for even if you've had the vaccine (2:59).
WCCO 4 News At 10 - Aug.
12, 2021
Caroline Cummings reports her personal experience, and the signs to watch out for even if you've had the vaccine (2:59).
WCCO 4 News At 10 - Aug.
12, 2021
Rising COVID-19 cases in the state largely due to the Delta variant continue to create new breakthrough infections among those..
Experts Look at Why, Fully-Vaccinated People, Are Still Getting Infected With COVID-19.
Experts Look at Why, Fully-Vaccinated..