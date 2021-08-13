Catching up with Peter Meijer

Peter Meijer shares his thoughts on infrastructure, the economy, reelection and more.

D-C IN A COUPLE WEEKS.WHERE AVOTE ON THE BIPARTISAN'INFRASTRUCTURE PACKAGE' ISEXPECTEDWE CAUGHT UP WITH REPUBLIACNREPRESENTATIVE PETER MEIJER.TOGET HIS THOUGHTS ON THAT PLANANDMORE...:51still active, still engaged, andobviously reviewing a lot oflegislation.REPRESENTATIVE PETER MEIJER ISSPENDING HIS AUGUST RECESS INHIS HOME DISTRICT.VISITING WITHLOCAL ORANGIZATIONSAND HEARING FROM CONSITTUENTS.THE FRESHMEN CONGRESSMEN ISGEARING UP FOR THE 2ND HALF OFHIS FRSIT TERM IN OFFICE AND AREECTLEION CAMPAIGN.BUT 7 MONTHS AFTER LBEIEVING HISPOLITICAL CAREER MAY HAVEENDED WHEN HE JOINED 9 OTHERHOUSE REPUBLICANS IN VOTING TOIMPEACH FORMER PRESINDET TRUMP,THAT DECISION ISSEEMINGLY LESS ON THE MINDS OFVOTERS.

REP.

PETER MEIJERGrand Rapids 1:36, I think obviously, there areplenty of folks who stilldisagree, but you know, it'ssomething we honestly don't hearabout too much.

I mean, we areoutthere communicating about bothdistrict-related issues and what piecesoflegislation are coming up.

Whenwhen Italked to folks, they're worriedabout thenational edbt and ever growingdeficits,they're worried about, you know,ourcontinuing challenges around thecoronaviruspandemic, they're worried aboutinflation.AND SO IS MEIJER, WHO, WHEN BACKIN DC.WILL LIKELY HAVE TO VOTEON AMORE THAN 1 TRILLION DOLLARBIPARTISAN INFRASTRUCTUREPLAN..WHICH HE STILL HASCONCERNS ABOUT.3:29 I'm concerned that peoplethink that this infrastructurebill does everything.

It'sessentiallay renewal of thehighway bi,ll youknow, surface transportationpackagewith a few other components ontheside.

I don't mean to say thatdisparagingly,but this is not, this is notgoing to betransformational.

This isadditive.

.

Andultimately there are somecomponentshave been concerned aboutvehicle ilme travel componentsthat could nifringe on civilliberties, we're jusgt ettinginto individualtracking of vehicles, some ofthe specific pay for items, ethrevenue generatingeitms that are meant to offsetsome of theexpenditures.

And then finally,just howmuch this will actually add tothe deficit.HE PLANS ON GOING THROUGH ALL2700 PAGES BEFORE ULTIMATELYMAKING A DECISION..HE'LL ALSOKEEP IN MIND THE THOUGHTS OFHIS CONSTITUENTS.

At the end of the day, our third district as it is that encompasses most of KENT county all of Barry county All of Calhoun County and Battle Creek and then a little bit of Montcalm That's the district I was elected to represent and will continue to represent no matter what. WE ALSO ASKED THE CONGRESSMEN ABOUT HIS THOUGHTS ON A FEW THOUSANDS TROOPS BEING SENT BACK TO AFGHANISTAN. AND HIS GOALS FOR THE SECOND HALF OF HIS TERM...HEAD TO FOX7 1ONLINE DOT COM TO SEE HIS RESPONSE.