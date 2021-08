FOX 13 Investigates: Mother, safety expert support planned reservation system at Angels Landing

It’s one of the premier hikes in the national park system, and one of the busiest.

“The other reservation pilot that we will be trying is a permit lottery system for Angels Landing,” Cass Bromley, Chief of Resource Management and Research at Zion National Park, said Wednesday at a meeting of the Springdale Town Council.

A National Park Service spokesman said more information would be released Friday and Monday.

Bromley gave a few more details Wednesday.