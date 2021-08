Ajay Devgn's Daughter Nysa Dances In A Happy Mood, Kajol IGNORES Media | Bhuj Screening

Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India is almost ready for release.

Have a look at the video of his family, where daughter Nysa, son Yug, wife Kajol and mother-in-law Tanuja were spotted at the special screening.