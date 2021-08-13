What changes has Van Andel Arena made since the pandemic?

Pandemic,how to embrace technology, andcreatethe system.

So it, it makes fora betterguest experience in all of ourvenues.SOME OF THE IMPROVEMENTS INCLUDEA TOUCHLESSTICKETING SYSTEM, MOBILECONCESSION ORDERING, A NEW BAGPOLICY, AND OTHER POTROCOLS TOENSURE GUESTS STAY SAFE.

THEARENA'S FIRST SHOW IS ALL ABOUTBULL RIDING... SCHEDULED FORAUGUST 21st...