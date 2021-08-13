What changes has Van Andel Arena made since the pandemic?
Credit: WXMI - ScrippsDuration: 00:23s 0 shares 1 views
Pandemic,how to embrace technology, andcreatethe system.
So it, it makes fora betterguest experience in all of ourvenues.SOME OF THE IMPROVEMENTS INCLUDEA TOUCHLESSTICKETING SYSTEM, MOBILECONCESSION ORDERING, A NEW BAGPOLICY, AND OTHER POTROCOLS TOENSURE GUESTS STAY SAFE.
THEARENA'S FIRST SHOW IS ALL ABOUTBULL RIDING... SCHEDULED FORAUGUST 21st...
WXMI - Scripps