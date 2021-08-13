4 Advantages to Being a Lefthander

With approximately 90% of the world’s population being right-handed, being a leftie is considered very rare.

In honor of International Lefthanders Day on August 13, here are four advantages left-handed people have.

1.

According to a 2014 study, left-handed people were found to be better drivers than those who are right-handed.

This is believed to be because cars are designed for right-handed drivers, meaning left-handed drivers must pay more attention to detail.

2.

While this isn’t a proven fact, left-handed people may have a better chance of becoming president.

Out of the past 15 presidents, seven have been non-righties, meaning their may be some advantage to being a leftie.

3.

In time-sensitive sports, it is harder for right-handed people to adjust when competing against left-handed people.

This means that lefthanders have an advantage when it comes to certain sports.

4.

Researchers believe that left-handed people are wired in a way that makes them able to recover from a stroke better than right-handed people.

In left-handers, the part of the brain in charge of staying alert can be spread out on both sides, while in right-handers, it’s only on the right side.