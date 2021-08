More than 80 exposed to COVID at Nevada school

Our ABC affiliate in Reno is reporting a parent knowingly sent their child into the classroom with COVID-19.

ACTION NEWS.NEW TONIGHT --80 PEOPLE WERE EXPOSED TOCOVID-19... AT A NEVADA MIDDLESCHOOL...OUR A-B-C FIAFLIATE INRENO IS REPORTING... A PARENTKNOWINGLY SENT THEIR CHILD INTOTHE CLASSROOM... WITH COVID-19.THE PARENT REPORTEDLYTESTED POSITIVE FORHETVIRUS.... AND KNEW THEIR CHILDHAD COVID TWO DAYS BEFOREDROPPING THEM OFF FOR THE FIRSTDAY OF SCHOOL.AS A RESULT -- A NUMBER OFSTUDENTS AT...MARCE "HERZ"... MIDDLE SCHOOLIN RENO... ARE NOW BEING FORCEDTO QUARANTINE AT HOME.WASHOE COUNTY HEALTHOFFICIALS TOLD FAMILIES... IFTHEIR CHILD IS NOT VACCINATED...THEY NEED TO QUARANTINE FOR ATLEAST EIGHT DAYS."OUR DISEASE INVESTIGATORS AREGETTING HUNG UP ON.

THEY WILLANSWER THE PHONE AND SAY " I AMNOT GETTING THE VACCINE" THEREIS INSTANCES WHERE THERE IS JUSTSOME PENT UP EMOTION AND VIEWSON COVID-19 THAT ARE DIRECTED ATOUR STAFF AND IT IS UNFAIR.

WEARE DOING OUR JOBS.

WE ARETRYING TO DECREASE THE AMOUNT OFTRANSMISSION OF COVID 19 IN OURCOMMUNITY."THE SCHOOL DISTRICT WON’TSAY HOW MANY CHILDREN AREAFFECTED -- BUT DID INDICATE THE