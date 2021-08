Six people dead in Plymouth shooting

Six people, including the suspect, have died of gunshot wounds after a shooting incident in Keyham, Plymouth, Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed.

Local resident Victoria Palider witnessed the police response on Biddick Drive shortly after 6pm on Thursday evening.

She said: "It's just horrible to think that it's pretty much just one road away." Report by Buseld.

