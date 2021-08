FDA authorizes emergency use of COVID-19 vaccination booster shot

A MAJOR COVID-19 VACCINEDEVELOPMENT OVERNIGHT.THE FDA GIVING AUTHORIZATION TOAN ADDITIONAL VACCINE DOSE FORCERTAIN IMMUNOCOMPROMISEDINDIVIDUALS.ANTOINETTE: THE EYEOPENER’S SERACONGI IS LIVE IN EAST BOSTONWITH THE BREAKING DEVELOPMTSEN.SERA?SE:RA DOUANG D ANTOINETTEVUNERABLE AMERICANS ARE MOVING, CLOSER TO GETTING A VACCINEBOOSTER SHOT.THE FDA AUTHORIZING BOOSTERSHOTS FOR EMERGENCY USE IN THEIMMUNO COMPROMISED, WHICH AREABOUT 3% OF AMERICANS.THIS AUTHORIZATION IS FOR THEPFZIER AND MODERNA VACCINES.NOTHT E JOHNSON & JOHNSON SHOT.A CDC PANEL WILL MEET TODAY TODISCSUS MORE CLINICALRECOMMENDATIONS REGARDING PEOPLEWITH WEAKENED IMMUNE SYSTEMS.DR. KLUGMAN: I THINK IT’S AEAGRT IDEA.SO CERTAINLY GETNGTI A BOOSTERFOR THAT POPULATION IS GOING TOBOOST THEM UP INTO THE HIGHERLIKELIHOOD OF HAVING BETTERPROTECTION, SO IT MAKES A LOT OFSENSE.SERA: THAT IS DR. ROBERT KLUGMANWITH UMASS MEMORIAL, AND HE SAYSNEARLY ALL THE BREAKTHUGROHCASES THAT HAVE RESULTED INHOSPITALIZATIOORN DEATH HAVEBEEN AMONG PEOPLE WITH WEAKEDENIMMUNE SYSTEMS.THAT IS PEOPLE OWH ARETRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS, CANCERPATIENTS, AND THOSE WITH OTHERDISORDERS.THE FDA CONTINUES TO SAY THEMAJORITY OF AMERICANS