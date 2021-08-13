World's oldest pro boxer hangs up gloves

The world's oldest professional boxer has hung up his gloves and stepped out of the ring for the last time.

Steve Ward is retiring at the age of 65, having just won the World Legends Championship cruiserweight title.

Reflecting on his 45-year career, he said: "Even now, it's hard to believe what's occurred and what's happened in my life … I've got three Guinness World Records and I've got the championship of the world.

I reckon my dad would have been happy with that." Report by Buseld.

