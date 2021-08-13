Plymouth shooting: Police confirm gunman as Jake Davison

Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed that a gunman who shot and killed five people in Keyham, Plymouth on Thursday evening was 22-year-old Jake Davison.

Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer described the incident as "particularly traumatic", as he explained how events unfolded in Biddick Drive.

Davison shot and killed a woman in a house before shooting dead a "very young" girl, her male relative and two others.

He then turned the gun on himself and took his own life.

Report by Buseld.

