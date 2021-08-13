Here's how Sara Ali Khan celebrated her birthday with the media

Actress Sara Ali Khan turned 26 yesterday.
Sara celebrated her special day with the paparazzi.
Dressed in white shirt and blue denim Sara looked chic.
She styled her outfit with stylish sling bag.
#saraalikhan #happybirthdaysara
Actress Sara Ali Khan turned 26 yesterday.
Sara celebrated her special day with the paparazzi.
Dressed in white shirt and blue denim Sara looked chic.
She styled her outfit with stylish sling bag.
#saraalikhan #happybirthdaysara
Sara Ali Khan celebrates her birthday with the media, Malaika Arora wishes to become a mother again, Lucknow Police gives notice to..
A day after her nose injury video went viral, Sara Ali Khan was snapped in the city greeting media and a fan, Kareena Kapoor Khan..