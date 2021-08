2 Boise girls are gearing up for football season this year

[[FRANKIE]] TWO GIRLS AT RIVERGLEN JUNIOR HIGH ARE GETTINGREADY TO START SEVENTH GRADEAND THEIR FIRST YEAR ON THETACKLE FOOTBALL TEAM& [[TAKEPKG]] ITSEE EVERY DAY& NATS GIRLSPLAYING TWO GIRLS ON A TACKLEFOOTBALL TEAM& I WANT PEOPLETO KNOW THAT ITONLY GIRL ON THE TEAM& BOTHTEENS PLAYED FLAG FOOTBALLPRIOR TO THIS YEAR &IV RGLEN ATHLETIC DIRECTOR MARCLANNON SAYS THE SCHOOL ISPROUD TO HAVE STUDENTS LIKESOPHIA AND PAYTON WILLING TOSTEP OUT OF THEIR COMFORTZONES& THEYCHALLENGE AND REALLY IT KINDOF SUMS UP WHAT ALL OF US AREDOING RIGHT NOW WITHOVERCOMING SOME ADVERSITY ANDGETTING THROUGH YOU KNOW THECHALLENGES THAT WEDESPITE STARTING A NEW SCHOOLAND JOINING A W NETEAM... THEGIRLS SAY THE SUPPORT THEY'VEFELT WAS INSTANT IT JUST MEANSA LOT TO ME TO BE ABLE TO BEINTO THE SPORT AND BE ACCEPTEDINTO IT AND JUST HAVE A LOTFUN WITH EVERYONE& AS THEYGEAR UP FOR THEIR FIRST SEONASTHIS FALL SOPHIA AND PAYNTOTELL US THEIR FOOTBALL DREAMSARE JUST BEGINNING&.

I REALLYHOPE THAT I CAN TAKE IT TO THENEXT STEP IN HIGH SCHOOL& WITHPAYTON HOPING TO GO PRO& IWANT TO MAKE IT TO THE NFLT ALEAST PLAY A GAME IN THE NFL[[FRANKIE]] REPORTING AT RERIVGLEN JUNIOR HIGH IKATAFIAS IN6HERE'S A LIV