'Fortnite' Adds Unlockable Ryan Reynolds' 'Dude' Character

On August 12, Epic Games announced the upcoming 'Free Guy' x 'Fortnite' crossover in a blog post.

The crossover adds new 'Free Guy' quests allowing players to unlock Ryan Reynolds' "Dude" character outfit in the item shop.

There's also a new Good Guy emote.

IGN reports the new quests will require players to search the map for ATM machines.

Reynolds' movie character, Guy, will offer instructions on how to complete the newly-released quests.

The 'Free Guy' quests will be available between August 12 and September 6.

Crossovers are nothing new to 'Fortnite.'.

Ryan Reynolds' latest film, 'Free Guy,' has already received moderately good reviews.

Ryan Reynolds delivers riotously rollicking fun in an eye-popping, imaginative environment that treats gaming like the wonderland it is, 'Free Guy' Review, via IGN.

