2022 Acura NSX Type S revealed

The 2022 Acura NSX Type S has been revealed.

It's the most powerful form of the NSX with 600 horsepower and 492 pound-feet of torque.

Almost everything has been retuned for sportier driving including the suspension, all-wheel-drive system and aerodynamics.

It has a lower center of gravity thanks to the carbon fiber roof, and it has redesigned front grilles for improved cooling.

Only 350 will be built for the world, with 300 of them coming to the U.S. The base price is around $170,000 and Acura is taking orders now.

The version with the lightweight package starts at over $180,000 and includes carbon ceramic brakes, a carbon fiber engine cover and carbon fiber interior accents.