S&P 500 Movers: HPQ, DIS

In early trading on Friday, shares of Walt Disney topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.6%.

Year to date, Walt Disney registers a 2.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is HPQ, trading down 3.4%.

HPQ is showing a gain of 19.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are APA, trading down 2.6%, and Tyson Foods, trading up 2.4% on the day.