How weather impacts golf at a mile high

FOR SUCH A PRECISE GAME LIKE GOLF....WEATHER CAN MAKE A HUGE DIFFERENCE IN A GOOD DAY OR BAD DAY. ARE YOU UP TO PAR ON ALL THE SNEAKY WAYS THE ATMOSPHERE CAN IMPACT GOLF?

A SPORT THAT CANONLY BE PLAYED OUTSIDEEANS MDIFFERENT WEATHER CAN MEANBIRDIE OR BOGEY.LET'S START AT THE BOTTOM OF THEATMOSPHERE.PEBBLE BEACH CALIFORNIA...ELEVATION ZERO.YOU DRIVE 250 YARDS.THAT SAMEDRIVE IN PINEHURST NORTHCAROLINA AT 500 FEET INELEVATION TRAVELS2 YARDS LONGER.AND ABOUT 18 YARDS LONGEINRCOLORADO SPRINGS!WHY?

AIR DENSITY.AIR BECOMES THINNER WITH HEIT GHMEANING IT WILL EXERT LESS DRAGFORCE ON THE BALL AT HIGHELEVATIONS.SPEAKING OF DRAG...THE DIMPLES ON A GOLF BALL AOWLLFOR IT TO TRAVEL 2 TIMES FURTHERTHAN IF IT WAS SMOH.OTAS AIR TRAVELS AROUND A SMOOTHBALL, A LARGE WAKE IS CREATEDBEHIND THE BL.ALOVER THE DIMPLED BALL THETURBULENCE DISTRIBUTES MOREEVEN.

THE RESULTING LOW PRESSURE THAT FORMS BEHIND THE DIMPLED BALL IS MUCH SMALLER AND WEAKER CREATING LESS DRAG. GOLFING IS GREAT IN THE SUMMER FOR MANY REASONS...ONE BEING THAT THE WARMER THE AIR THE BETTER YOUR GAME. AGAIN THIS IS A FUNCTION OF AIR DENSITY. WARM AIR IS LESS DENSE THAN COLD AIR. A RULE OF THUMB...YOUR DRIVE WILL CHANGE BY 2 YARDS WITH EVERY 10 DEGREE TEMPERATURE CHANGE. INTUITIVELY WET WEATHER WILL IMPACT GOLF. YOU CAN PUT YOURSELF IN DANGER. IN EL PASO COUNTY 3 OUT OF THE 10 LIGHTNING FATALITIES WERE ON A GOLF COURSE. ALSO..WATER IS HEAVY AND IT WILL SLOWDOWN YOUR BALL. IT IS A MYTH THAT HUMIDITY GREATLY IMPACTS YOUR BALL. DRY AIR IS LESS DENSE...BUT IT WILL ONLY GIVE YOUR DRIVE A BOOST OF A FOOT OR LESS. AND ARGUABLY THE GREATEST WEATHER IMPACT IS WIND. WHILE MOST GOLFERS WILL INSTINCTUALLY ADJUST TO THE WIND...HERE ARE A COUPLE TIPS TO KEEP IN MIND. BECAUSE WIND SPEED INCREASES WITH HEIGHT....IN A HEADWIND AIM FOR A LOW FLYING BALL. IN A TAILWIND AIM FOR A HIGH SO NEXT TIME YOU TEE UP..REMEMBER THESE SMALL ADJUSTMENTS CAN ADD UP TO MAKE A BIG DIFFERENCE FOR YOUR GAME.