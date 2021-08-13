The Stunning Conclusion to the PRACTICAL MAGIC Series

An epic story more than 25 years in the making, THE BOOK OF MAGIC is the fourth and final novel in Alice Hoffman's Practical Magic series.

Readers first fell in love with the Owens sisters (and their quirky great-aunts) in PRACTICAL MAGIC, a bestseller which went on to become a cult favorite film starring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock.

After years of fans begging Alice for more on this magical family, her prequels THE RULES OF MAGIC and MAGIC LESSONS revealed the family's origins and source of the three-hundred-year-old curse keeping them from love.

Now, in THE BOOK OF MAGIC, Alice Hoffman shares the last chapter, following three generations of the Owens family as they journey to Paris and London to their ancestral lands in England, searching for their youngest who's on her own quest to break the curse by any means necessary.

“I love Alice Hoffman.

Full of Hoffman's bewitching and lucid prose and vivid characters, THE BOOK OF MAGIC is ultimately about the very human magic of family and love and actions that echo through generations.

Filled with secrets and splendor and light and dark, the novel works as well as a stand-alone as it does as a conclusion to a mesmerizing series.

It casts a spell.”–Matt Haig, New York Times bestselling author of The Midnight Library