1 person killed, 4 children injured in wrong-way LA freeway crash

California Highway Patrol investigators say an SUV was traveling the wrong way on the 101 Freeway when it slammed into a big rig.
The man believed to be the SUV driver — the father of the children injured — then tried to flee.
A Los Angeles man was charged with murder and other counts Monday stemming from a wrong-way crash on the 101 Freeway in Encino that..