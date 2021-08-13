An Amazon customer went viral with a huge delivery order — but the real story is crazier

TikTok users are freaking out over what many are calling one of the biggest Amazon delivery orders of all time.The viral saga started when two TikTok users — @teaaaaaa.x and @cassie5616 — posted videos of their neighbor’s Amazon order.As it turns out, the mysterious neighbor is Lucky Sinz, a longtime Florida resident who goes by the username @iamluckysinz .So, what’s in all the boxes?

As Lucky told In The Know, this is part of a charity campaign he does yearly.Plenty of the boxes, he said, contain supplies for local schools and daycares.Beyond school supplies, several of the packages are filled with what Lucky would only call a “mystery”