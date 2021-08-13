Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Food Stocks

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.9%.
Leading the group were shares of Pretium Resources, up about 14.9% and shares of Yamana Gold up about 5.3% on the day.
In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.9%.
Leading the group were shares of Pretium Resources, up about 14.9% and shares of Yamana Gold up about 5.3% on the day.
In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.9%.
Leading the group were shares of Pretium Resources, up about 14.9% and shares of Yamana Gold up about 5.3% on the day.
Also showing relative strength are food shares, up on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led by Pilgrims Pride, trading up by about 20.7% and Laird Superfood Inc (LSF), trading higher by about 6.2% on Friday.
In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%. Leading the group were shares..
In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.2%. Helping drag down the group..