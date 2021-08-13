Skip to main content
Friday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Food Stocks

In trading on Friday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.9%.

Leading the group were shares of Pretium Resources, up about 14.9% and shares of Yamana Gold up about 5.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are food shares, up on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led by Pilgrims Pride, trading up by about 20.7% and Laird Superfood Inc (LSF), trading higher by about 6.2% on Friday.

