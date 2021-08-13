Daily Dividend Report: KIM,MLM,TSN,CB,FDX

Martin Marietta Materials today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 7 percent increase in its quarterly cash dividend, raising it from $0.57 per share to $0.61 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock.

Kimco Realty, North America's largest publicly traded owner and operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per common share, payable on September 23, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 9, 2021.

This dividend, which represents a cash dividend of $2.44 per share on an annualized basis, is payable September 30, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Tyson Foods, at a meeting on Aug 12, 2021, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.445 per share on Class A common stock and $0.4005 per share on Class B common stock, payable on December 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Chubb today declared a quarterly dividend equal to $0.80 per share, payable on October 8, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 17, 2021.

The dividend will be payable out of legal reserves and will be made in United States dollars by the company's transfer agent, as described in the Chubb Limited 2021 proxy statement.

This will be the second installment as approved by the company's shareholders on May 20, 2021.

The Board of Directors of FedEx today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share on FedEx common stock.

The dividend is payable October 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2021.