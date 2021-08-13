Two dogs left to die in hot car because they were barking too loudly

A security worker left two dogs to die in a hot car for more than two hours because neighbours complained about their loud barking.Richard Armstrong, 47, left the pair of security dogs shut in the boot of his Vauxhall Astra estate on a hot April day when temperatures hit around 24C.

Passers-by saw the animals in the back of the vehicle in Ilford, east London, and called police.

Officers found one of the dogs dead in his kennel in the boot, while the second was collapsed but still breathing.Hector and Yardie - both Belgian Malinois used for security work - had been kept in the back of the vehicle with a fan running to try and keep them cool.Yardie was taken to a vets but had to be put down.