Rory Stewart: UK has 'taken eye off ball' internationally

Former International Development Secretary Rory Stewart has accused the UK's political classes of taking their eye off the ball when it comes to foreign affairs.

In a scathing comment on the removal of British troops from Afghanistan, he said: "We've lost our seriousness as a country, the quality of our foreign affairs debate is miserable, we haven't really thought seriously about our defence policy and we definitely haven't thought seriously about our responsibilities towards Afghanistan." Report by Buseld.

