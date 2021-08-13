PM: UK should not pursue military solution in Afghanistan

The prime minister has said the UK must be "realistic" about military intervention in Afghanistan, as he announced the government was stepping up efforts to remove British embassy staff and Afghans who have helped allied forces.

Boris Johnson said: "We are going to use our diplomatic, political, overseas development aid budget leverage to make sure that we exert what pressure we can … the idea of a military or a combat solution is not the one that we should be pursuing right now." Report by Buseld.

