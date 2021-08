Boris Johnson responds to 'appalling' Plymouth shooting

Boris Johnson has sent his condolences to bereaved families and paid tribute to emergency services following a mass shooting in Plymouth that left six people dead, including the gunman.

"My thoughts are very much with the families of all those who have tragically lost their lives in an absolutely appalling incident," the prime minister said.

Report by Buseld.

