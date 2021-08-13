Soldier Field Rediscovered

Soldier Field is the current home of the National Football League’s Chicago Bears.
It also hosts major soccer matches and has been an iconic venue for huge stadium concerts.
Soldier Field is the current home of the National Football League’s Chicago Bears.
It also hosts major soccer matches and has been an iconic venue for huge stadium concerts.
Soldier Field was dedicated to the men and women serving in our armed forces. One of the most popular spots is the World War 1..
In a phenomenon not seen in more than a year, Bears fans were back at Soldier Field on Tuesday. CBS 2's Marshall Harris reports.