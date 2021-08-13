An all-terrain lawn mower that lets you cut the grass from the couch

Alamo Industrial has released an all-terrain industrial mower that looks like a mini tank.

RidgeRunner is operated by a remote control that displays the travel speed, cutting height, hours of operation, and radio strength.

It’s designed for roadside maintenance and landscape grooming alamo-industrial.comTranscript: This lawnmower looks like a mini tank.

Ridgerunner is an all-terrain industrial mower by Alamo Industrial.

Designed for roadside maintenance and landscaping.

Ridgerunner has a 24 hp 2-cylinder 4-stroke gas engine with a fuel capacity of 5.28 gallons giving it 4 to 5 hours of cutting operations.

Ridgerunner is operated by a remote control that displays travel speed, cutting height, hours of operation, and radio strength.

It’s equipped with steel-belted rubber tracks that can operate on slopes up to 50 degrees.

Weighing in at 993 lbs, Ridgerunner is capable of mowing in either direction.

Learn more at alamo-industrial.com