'Spin' & 'Descendants: The Royal Wedding' Cast Interviews

Two new movies for the whole family to enjoy premiere on Friday, Aug.

13 on Disney Channel and Disney NOW, including "Spin" and "Descendants: The Royal Wedding".

ET Canada catches up Avantika Vandanapu, who shares the importance of diverse storytelling as she makes history as the first South Asian actress to lead a Disney Channel original.

Plus, co-stars Cheyenne Jackson and Booboo Stewart reveal what fans can expect of the fourth instalment in the "Descendants" franchise.