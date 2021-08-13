Hyundai Santa Cruz, Kona N and Elantra Hybrid | Autoblog Podcast #691

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by West Coast Editor, James Riswick.

They've been driving a lot of new cars, including the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup, 2022 Hyundai Kona N, 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid, 2021 Acura TLX Type S and 2022 Hyundai Genesis G70.

Lamborghini revealed a modern interpretation of the Countach, for better or worse.

Finally, they heelp a listener replace a 2013 Ford Edge in this week's "Spend My Money" segment.Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.