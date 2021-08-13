Coco is a 'Velcro' dog

Our pet of the week just wants to be by you all the time... that's why she's called a "Velcro" dog.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR THAT DOGTHAT YOUWA NT TO SPEND A LOT OFTIME WITH WELL WE MIGHT HAVETHE PERFECT MATHC OR YOU JUSTHAPPENS HERE WITH HEARTSREPORTERS JOE EACH AND, EACHAND EVERY FRIDAY WE TALKDIFFERENT DOG THAT IS LOOKINGFOR THEIR TELL THEIR TELL M WEEREALLY GIVE THE SPECIFICDETAILS FOR THE HOME LOOKINGFOR SO LET'S TALK S OLET'S TALKABOUT UKOKA