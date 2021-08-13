2021 Toyota Venza on the road

The 2021 Toyota Venza is a new, hybrid-only crossover that doesn’t share much of anything with its predecessor save for the name.

It does, however, share an awful lot with the RAV4 Hybrid, including its powertrain and underlying platform.

However, the Venza is distinctive enough in style, features and refinement to appeal to different audiences – and command a higher price.

Toyota took the Venza further upmarket in a bid to appeal to those who want a more refined crossover, but still want the efficiency of a hybrid vehicle.

If you go for the top trim, the Venza is encroaching on entry-level Lexus territory with its design and materials.