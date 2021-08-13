Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, August 14, 2021

Lions preseason opener, Cabrera home run chase highlight busy Detroit sports night

Credit: WXYZ Detroit
Duration: 03:20s 0 shares 1 views
Lions preseason opener, Cabrera home run chase highlight busy Detroit sports night
Lions preseason opener, Cabrera home run chase highlight busy Detroit sports night

The Lions host the Bills in their preseason opener, while across the street, Miguel Cabrera closes in on his 500th career home run.

Justin Rose reports from a busy sports night in Downtown Detroit.

IT'S GOING TO BE A BUSY SPORTSNIGHT IN DOWNTOWN DETROIT.THE LIONS TAKE THE FIELD FOR THEFIRST PRESEASON GAME UNDER NEWHEAD COACH DAN CAMPBL AELND THETIGERS RETURN HOME WITH MIGUELCABRERA ONE HOME RUN AWAY FROM50 0.SPORTS ANCHOR JUSTIN ROSE HAS ALOOK AHEADT AALL THE ACTIONTONIGHT.JUSTIN?