SCOTUS Blocks a Portion of NY Eviction Ban

SCOTUS Blocks a Portion, of NY Eviction Ban.

SCOTUS Blocks a Portion, of NY Eviction Ban.

The Supreme Court's Aug.

12 ruling took issue with the NY policy that allows tenants to "self-attest" to a financial hardship due to the pandemic.

The case reached the Supreme Court on behalf of NY landlords and landlord associations that disagree with the eviction ban.

This scheme violates the court’s longstanding teaching that ordinarily ‘no man can be a judge in his own case.’, SCOTUS Ruling, via NBC News.

Citizen advocates are predicting that a humanitarian crisis could be on the horizon as a result of the ruling.

.

Given the sudden notice of this decision, we could see eviction numbers like we’ve never seen before, Rebecca Garrard, Citizen Action of New York, via NBC News.

If you’ve had a notice of eviction served within the last 30 days, you could be evicted today, Rebecca Garrard, Citizen Action of New York, via NBC News.

Data shows that close to 85,000 tenants owe an average of $4,000 in unpaid rent.

Some analysts say that the eviction ban was too expansive.

All you had to do was check a box; in theory, it applied to millionaires.

, Olga Someras, Rent Stabilization Association of New York City, via NBC News.

There were stories where tenants were using the law meant to protect vulnerable New Yorkers as a sword rather than a shield to take advantage of landlords, Olga Someras, Rent Stabilization Association of New York City, via NBC News.

Advocates say the decision could be an indication of how SCOTUS might rule... ... on the recent extension of the CDC federal eviction moratorium.

This is a very bad sign for how the Supreme Court is going to land and rule on the CDC’s moratorium when it inevitably lands at their feet, Rebecca Garrard, Citizen Action of New York, via NBC News.

For those at risk of eviction, advocates recommend applying for federal rental assistance as soon as possible