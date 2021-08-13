Who is MrFeast? Fans think he might be a MrBeast parody

There's a new internet personality in town and he has people guessing.Some suspect that the latest viral YouTuber MrFeast is a parody of the mega influencer MrBeast.It all started when YouTuber Dhar Mann uploaded a sketchfeaturing a character named MrFeast.Jimmy Donaldson, AKA MrBeast, is a controversial YouTuber known for philanthropic stunts.In the video, a fictional YouTuber called MrFeast and a group of friends go to a store to buy 100 PS5s to give away.The skit is exactly the kind of half altruistic, half self-aggrandizing content people have come to expect from MrBeast.Mann pinned a comment saying, "We have tremendous respect for MrBeast and love all the great philanthropical work he's doing”