Lee Health doctors urging patients only to use ER if necessary as COVID-19 cases break new record

N-C-H ALSO SAYS 37 EMPLOYEESTESTED POSITIVE FOR THE VIRUS...OR ARE ISOLATED.THE NUMBER OF COVID-19 PATIENTSAT LEE HEALTH CONTINUES TO BAKRERECORDS TONIGHT.THE HOSPITAL SYSTEM NOW SAYSIT’S TREATING 498 PEOPLE WITHTHE DISEASE.AND THAT’S PUTTING AN ADDED TOLLON THEIR EMERGENCY ROOMS.FOX 4’S ROB MANCH HATHESDETAILS FROM THE E-R AT CAPECORAL HOSPITAL.INTRO:THESE TWO TRAILERS YOU SEE HEREBEHIND ME ARE THERE TO PROVIDEEXTRA SPACE IN CASE ROOMS FILLUP IN THE E-R.IT’S JUST ONE OF THE STEPS THEHOSPITAL IS TAKING TO DEAL WITHE THMASSIVE INCREASE OF PATIENTSCOMING THROUGH THESE DOORS EVERYDAY.PKG:DOCTOR TIMOTHY DOUGHERTY RUNSTHE EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT AT CapeCoral HOSPITAL.HE SAYS EVERY DAY THE CHALLENGEOF CARING FOR PATIENTS GETSHARDER.Dr. Timothy Dougherty, CapeCoral ED Director: "Our volumeshave greatly increased over thelast two weeks.

Exponentliawould be a mild word."(8s)THAT’S WHY DOCTOR DOUGHERTYSAYS, IF YOU NEED EMERGENCY CAREIN LEE COUNTY, EXPECT A DELAY."There are going to be longerwait times than we would like,absolutely."(5s)BUT DOCTOR DOUGHERTY SAYS, ATHIS HOSPITAL THEY’VE KEPT THOSEITWA TIMES TO ABOUT 30 MINUTESRIGHT NOW BY MAKING SEVERALCHANGES, INCLUDING THEEW NMOBILE PATIENT ROOMS."As soon as when someone isstable enough to be discharged,they make sure that they getthem home to free up those bedsfor everyone that’s coming in.We’ve been able to mobilizenurses a rndepurpose nurses."(16s)BUT DOCTOR DOUGHERTY SAYS, IFTHE TREND LEE HEALTH IS TRACKINGCONTINUES, WAIT TIMES WILL GETLONGER.Dr. Timothy Dougherty, CapeCoral ED Director: "We’ve beenleab to meet the demand, butthat demand continues to riseand tax the system."(7s)THAT’S WHY DOCTOR DOUGHERTY ISASKING PEOPLE AT HOME TO AVOIDCOMING TO THE EMERGENCY ROOMUNLESS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY.HE RECOMMENDS TRYING A VIRTUALAPPOINT FIRST."They can download theee LHealth App and make thoseTelehealth appointments whichwill be quicker for them andwill take some of the burdenaway from our emergencydepartments."(1)1sBUT ABOVE ALL, DOUGHERTY SAYSTHE NUMBER ONE THING EVERYONECAN DO TO HELP IS GET THE SHOT."Please get the vaccine.

That’sthe best way to handle this."s)(5TAG:AND THOSE TELEHEALTHAPPOINTMENTS ARE BEING OFFEREDBY LEE HEALTH RIGHT NOWABSOLUTELY FREE, WHEN NORMALLYTHEY’RE ABOUT 50 BUCKS A VIT.SIWE’LL HAVE A LINK IF YOU NEED