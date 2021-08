WEB EXTRA: Pentagon Spokesperson Says 'We Are Certainly Concerned By The Speed With Which The Taliban Has Been Moving'

Pentagon spokesperson: "We are certainly concerned by the speed with which the Taliban has been moving." Friday (8/13), John Kirby was asked about the Taliban capturing several provincial capitals in Afghanistan, weeks before the U.S. is set to pull its remaining troops from the country.

Kirby said, "this is a moment for the Afghans to unite" and "no outcome has to be inevitable here."